Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million.

Telos stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.21. 8,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 753.75. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $10,005,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

