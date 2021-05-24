Telsey Advisory Group Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $370.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.22.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.