Telsey Advisory Group Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $370.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.22.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.