Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 40,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

