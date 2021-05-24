Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Tenneco reported earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 2,665,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,631. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

In other Tenneco news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock worth $154,606,878. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Tenneco by 43.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

