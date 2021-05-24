Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $19,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

TER opened at $124.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.10 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

