Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of Terex worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,907 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,789. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

