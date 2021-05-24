Terracoin (TRC) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $726,855.71 and $689.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $665.91 or 0.01754427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00454762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044814 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001477 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003775 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

