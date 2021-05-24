Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.50. 171,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $64.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

