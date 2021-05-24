Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 983,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407,876 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $185,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 96.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 51,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.32 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.