Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 182,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 397,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

