Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Head to Head Contrast

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 40.04% 69.92% 33.09% NXP Semiconductors 4.65% 19.69% 8.66%

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Texas Instruments pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Instruments has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Texas Instruments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and NXP Semiconductors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 11.82 $5.60 billion $5.97 30.99 NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.40 $52.00 million $6.78 29.47

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Texas Instruments and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 6 17 0 2.48 NXP Semiconductors 1 6 14 1 2.68

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $190.79, indicating a potential upside of 3.13%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $202.42, indicating a potential upside of 1.29%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats NXP Semiconductors on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

