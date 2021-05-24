Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.34 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of GMS worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.