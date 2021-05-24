Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TTEC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in TTEC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $101.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

