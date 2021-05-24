Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRAA stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.42. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

