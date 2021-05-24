Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,619 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $75.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $81.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

