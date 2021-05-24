Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,951 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Veritex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veritex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

