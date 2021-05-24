The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

AES stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 104,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

