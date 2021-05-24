The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
AES stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 104,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
About The AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.