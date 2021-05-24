The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $137.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $139.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

