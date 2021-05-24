The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $78.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,328,230 shares of company stock valued at $92,610,777 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.17 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

