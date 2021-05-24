The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 67,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

