The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $16.40 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $559.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $437,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $6,003,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $626,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,163,000. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

