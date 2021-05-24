The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $374.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $374.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.70.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.