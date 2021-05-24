The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13,212.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $135.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

