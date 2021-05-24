The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Kroger by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,495,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,809,000 after purchasing an additional 193,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 34,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,282. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

