The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

