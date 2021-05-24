The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 69.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $322,382. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

