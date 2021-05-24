The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.