The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.50 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

