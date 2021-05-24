The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 139,156 Shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,156 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ribbit LEAP were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,368,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEAP opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

