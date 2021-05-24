The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 54,091 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $62,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.