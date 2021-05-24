The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 599,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $57,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $99.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.