The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $50.91 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,808 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $50,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $433.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $441.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.32 and a 200-day moving average of $383.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

