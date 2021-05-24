The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $73.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,071 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.74% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $73,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $151.38 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

