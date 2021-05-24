The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $81.58 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $81,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $237.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average of $203.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.