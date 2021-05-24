The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,221 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $67,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 281.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,946,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $580.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $675.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.70. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.03.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.