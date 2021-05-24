The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Compass Point

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Compass Point from $170.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $193.48 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

