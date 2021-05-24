The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $99.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

