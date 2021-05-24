The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Up 5.4%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 26,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,684,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on REAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $879,840. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

