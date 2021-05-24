The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

