The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE SO opened at $64.38 on Monday. The Southern has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

