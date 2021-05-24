The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,966. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.