The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 910,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $167,966,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,661,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $306,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

