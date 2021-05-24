THEKEY (TKY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $115,892.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. THEKEY has a market cap of $6.45 million and $115,892.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000085 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007396 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000745 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

