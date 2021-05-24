Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,864 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.27% of ICF International worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $91.02 on Monday. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.76.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

