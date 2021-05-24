Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $12.43 Million Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,792 shares of company stock worth $968,957. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $24.30 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.