Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.89. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.