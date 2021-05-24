Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

