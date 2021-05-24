Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $23,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Graham by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC opened at $677.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $636.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.38. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $313.10 and a twelve month high of $681.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

