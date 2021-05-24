Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,251 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Qurate Retail worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

