Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,835,169 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835,169 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

